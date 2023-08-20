Glasgow Subway closed on Sunday for new train tests
- Published
Glasgow's Subway will remain closed on Sunday as new trains are tested on the route.
Strathclyde Partnership for Transport (SPT) said the measure was necessary as they must complete 2,000 miles of fault-free running in the system.
The trains will be introduced to passenger service later this year as part of a £288m modernisation programme.
Similar tests resulted in day-long closure on 30 July.
Mark Toner, SPT head of engineering, previously said it was the last stage in the train testing programme.
A shuttle bus service will operate between Govan Subway station and Partick Interchange for any passengers impacted by the cancellations.
