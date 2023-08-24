Man, 23, charged over fatal crash on A78 near Inverkip
A 23-year-old man has been charged in connection with a fatal crash in Inverclyde last October.
David Horn, 59, from Wemyss Bay, died in hospital after the last night crash on the A78 coastal road near Inverkip.
He was driving a Toyota Yaris travelling south when it was in collision with a VW Golf going north. The VW driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
The crash happened at about 23:25 on Saturday 15 October.
In a tribute after the crash, Mr Horn's family said he was a "loving, caring and compassionate husband and father".
