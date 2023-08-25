Gang jailed after abducting and torturing man in Glasgow
Three men who tried to chop off another man's toe in a two-day torture ordeal have been jailed.
Salar Rezaei, 45, Afshin Moghayer, 52, and Mohammed Karim, 26, were previously convicted of abduction and attempted murder, along with Ismail Araby, 27.
A court heard they bundled the victim into a car in Glasgow's Shawlands before holding him hostage in Bishopbriggs, East Dunbartonshire.
The man was kept in a cupboard and deprived of food and water.
Warning: This story contains details some readers may find upsetting
He was also prevented from going to the toilet, had his hands and ankles bound together and was punched, kicked and struck with a pole.
A trial at the High Court in Glasgow heard bags of ice cubes were stuffed into the man's underwear.
The kidnappers also tried to suffocate him by putting plastic bags over his head and wrapping them with masking tape.
One of the charges said the gang did "attempt to remove his toe with an unknown implement" and pour a "corrosive substance" down his throat.
Previous ill-will
The attack was said to be to the man's severe injury and danger of his life.
During a sentencing hearing at the High Court in Aberdeen, Judge Andrew Miller jailed Rezaei for nine years and three months, Moghayer for eight years and Karim for seven years and three months.
The case against Araby - also a convicted rapist - was continued until next month.
Prosecutors stated Rezaei had previously shown "ill will" towards the victim.
Rezaei, from Glasgow's Maryhill area, Moghayer, from Kirkintilloch in East Dunbartonshire, Araby, from Parkhead, and Karim, from Easterhouse, both Glasgow, had denied the allegations.