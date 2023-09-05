Eleven on trial over child sex abuse and 'witchcraft' in Glasgow
Eleven people have gone on trial accused of sexually abusing and assaulting a number of children in Glasgow.
They face 32 charges between them, including forcing some of the children to take part in seances to call on spirits and demons.
There are multiple charges of rape against several of the accused.
Five of the accused face a charge of attempted murder after trapping a child in a cupboard.
Other charges include causing children to take part in sexual activity and videoing and taking sexualised images of children.
They also face charges of getting a child to courier drugs, forcing children to consume drugs and alcohol, and possessing Class A drugs.
The 11 deny all of the charges against them.