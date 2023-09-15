Tony Ferns: Four arrests over force's only unsolved murder
Detectives investigating the death of a man in Glasgow more than four years ago have arrested four men.
Tony Ferns was attacked while sitting in his Audi A3 in the city's Thornliebank area on 18 April 2019.
The 33-year-old managed to drive to his nearby home but died with his mother looking on.
Officers confirmed the men, aged 37, 48, 54 and 67, have been charged in connection with the death of Mr Ferns.
They are due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court later on Friday.
Mr Ferns' death was the country's only murder case for which no one had been charged since Police Scotland replaced the old eight-force model in 2013.