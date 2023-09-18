Appeal after man dies in one-vehicle crash near Croy
A 56-year-old man has died in a one-vehicle crash in North Lanarkshire.
The crash happened on the B9091, near Croy, at about 08:20 on Sunday.
The man, who was driving a silver Kia Picanto, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police appealed for anyone who saw the vehicle before the crash, or has dashcam footage that might provide information, to get in touch.
