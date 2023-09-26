Ayr station hotel fire: Two teenagers charged with starting blaze
Two teenagers have been charged with fire-raising after a blaze at the derelict Ayr Station Hotel.
Firefighters were still tackling the blaze on Tuesday morning after the alarm was raised at about 17:30 on Monday.
Rail services remain disrupted through Ayr and roads have been closed for public safety.
Police said two teenage boys, aged 17 and 13, had been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.
They will be both be reported to the relevant authorities and further inquiries are ongoing.
Supt Gillian Grant said: "We are aware of the significant disruption that this fire continues to cause for local residents in businesses in Ayr.
"I would urge people to be aware of the road closures and plan their journeys accordingly.
"I would ask people to avoid the area wherever possible to allow emergency services to work safely at the scene."
In 2018, a dangerous building notice was issued and the former hotel was wrapped in a protective scaffolding.
The latest fire is the second to take hold at the derelict building in four months.
Two teenagers were charged after the last blaze in May.
Road closures in the area include:
- Kyle Street at High Street
- Smith Street at Mill Street
- Pedestrian closure of Smith Street from the Station Hotel to Ayr Central
- Castlehill Road at the Market Inn
- Parkhouse Street
- Burns Statue Square at Killoch Place
The fire has also affected public transport and police said commuters should check with their operators for current updates.