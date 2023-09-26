Street at Glasgow Central locked down after debris falls from building
Police have sealed off an area outside Glasgow Central Station after debris fell off a nearby building.
Emergency services were sent to Gordon Street on Tuesday morning after masonry fell on to the busy thoroughfare.
Police Scotland said they were providing assistance to fire crews following reports of a potentially unsafe building.
The city council's building standards team are on site and will remain until any danger has been removed.
A spokesman added: "We have instructed our emergency contactor to attend with a high-reach appliance and remove the immediate danger."