Firefighters called back to derelict Ayr hotel
Firefighters have been called back to Ayr's Station Hotel a week after it was badly damaged by a major fire.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue service said a pumping appliance was sent after reports of "smouldering", and the hotel would continue to be monitored.
It comes after a large fire ravaged much of the derelict B-list building.
Three teenagers were arrested and charged in connection with the blaze which broke out on 25 September.
It took three days for crews to get it under control and there was significant disruption to train services
South Ayrshire council gave details of the latest fire on social media.
On X formerly known as twitter, a spokesperson said fire crews were working to extinguish a "small pocket of fire" at the site.