Second arrest over death of man after Glasgow flat incident
- Published
A second suspect has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of a man in Glasgow.
Joseph McGready was found seriously injured at a flat in the city's Braid Square, shortly after midnight on Saturday.
Mr McGready, 30, was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital but died on Monday.
Police Scotland said a 27-year-old man was expected to appear before Glasgow Sheriff Court later.
On Monday Amanda Welsh, 47, appeared before the same court and was charged with attempted murder.
Ms Welsh, from Govan, made no plea and was remanded in custody.
Det Insp Sandy MacKinnon said: "Our thoughts are with Joseph's family and friends at this very difficult time."
Officers have urged for anyone with information to get in touch.