Image caption A mother and her son shelter during the London Blitz which followed the Wick raid

A memorial garden is to be officially opened as a tribute to the victims of the first recorded daytime air raid of World War II on mainland Britain.

Fifteen people - eight of them children - died in the German attack on Wick on 1 July 1940.

The raid came almost two months before the start of the London Blitz.

A dry stone wall with stones inscribed with the victims' names encloses the garden which will be opened on 28 August.

The raid came during the school holidays.

Three months later, a further bombing raid targeted at an aerodrome at Wick killed three people in the town's Hill Avenue area. They will also be honoured at the memorial garden.

The dry stone wall has previously been targeted by vandals and had been damaged on three occasions by April last year.