Image caption Scarista House is a former manse on the west coast of Harris

A bed and breakfast on the Western Isles has been named Scottish guest house of the year by the Good Hotel Guide.

The honour puts Scarista House on the west coast of Harris in the guide's top 10 places to stay in the UK.

Scarista House, a Georgian manse, is run by Tim and Patricia Martin and co-owner Neil King.

The Good Hotel Guide said the business used local produce to serve dinners of home-made pasta and ice cream.

Scarista House is the only Scottish entry in the guide's top 10.

Earlier this year, a bed and breakfast near Loch Ness was voted the best B&B in the world by users of travel website TripAdvisor.

The Old Manse in Invermoriston was described as "absolute paradise" by one of the website's readers.