A professional sled dog racer from the Highlands has been beaten to the finish line of a three-day race in the US after leading the event earlier.

John Stewart was ahead of 10 other mushers competing in the Gichigami Express in Minnesota as they prepared for Monday's final day of competition.

The 28-year-old from Aviemore races for a Canadian team but developed his skills in Scotland.

Buddy Streeper won the £3,966 first prize.