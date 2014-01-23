Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Veronika Klechova, left, playing for Slovakia against Germany

A women's football team in the Highlands has signed a Slovakian international footballer.

Inverness City Ladies' new midfielder, Veronika Klechova, previously played for Cardiff City Ladies.

She has moved north after her partner, Slovak midfielder Filip Kiss, joined Scottish Premiership club Ross County on loan from Cardiff City.

Inverness City won promotion to the Scottish Women's Premier League in 2013 after a season in Division One.

The team also won the Division One Cup last year.