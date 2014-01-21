In pictures: RNLI Kessock's new lifeboat

  • 21 January 2014

Images of the Highlands' RNLI Kessock lifeboat crew in action with their new, more powerful craft the Robert and Isobel Mowat.

    RNLI Kessock has taken delivery of a new Atlantic 85-class lifeboat. It has been named Robert and Isobel Mowat

    With Inverness as a backdrop, the crew put the craft through its paces in the Beauly Firth. The Atlantic 85 class is equipped with GPS, radar and direction finding VHF

    The lifeboat is bigger and has more powerful engines than the North Kessock-based crews' previous craft

    The crew had to do extra training before it could be declared operational with the new lifeboat

    The crew of volunteers are on-call 24 hours a day to go to sea when alerted

    The lifeboat returns home under the Kessock Bridge after a training exercise

    The lifeboat - the Robert and Isobel Mowat - was paid for by a legacy left to the RNLI

