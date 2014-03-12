Plans for new Cairngorms village An Camas Mor take step forward
A plan to build a new 1,500-home village in the Cairngorms National Park has taken a step forward.
Elgin-based Springfield Properties has received planning permission in principle from the Cairngorms National Park Authority for the An Camas Mor development near Aviemore.
The Cairngorms Campaign conservation group opposes the proposals.
The developer has now agreed on how many low-cost homes and amenities will be built.
Next, Springfield Properties must submit a detailed site masterplan to the park authority.
The Cairngorms Campaign unsuccessfully challenged the construction of the village, and three other developments proposed for the park, in the courts.
Eleanor Mackintosh, convenor of park authority's planning committee, said the An Camas Mor project had taken an important step forward.
She added: "The concept of An Camas Mor is about creating a new sustainable community within the Cairngorms National Park over the next 20-30 years with homes, community facilities and work places all reflecting this special location."