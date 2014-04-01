MV Isle of Lewis breakdown causes travel disruption
A problem with the ferry MV Isle of Lewis has disrupted services for the Western Isles and Inner Hebrides.
Sailings between Stornoway on Lewis and Ullapool on the mainland were cancelled on Monday after an electrical fault affected the ferry.
Passengers had to make the crossing via Harris and Skye.
The MV Isle of Arran has been moved from its Islay-mainland route to cover sailings between Stornoway and Ullapool.
A revised timetable has had to be drawn up for that service, linking Port Ellen and Port Askaig on Islay with Kennacraig.
Ferry operator Caledonian MacBrayne has apologised for the inconvenience caused to passengers.
Last month, a new ferry for the Stornoway to Ullapool route was launched at a shipyard in Germany.
Costing £41.8m, CalMac said the MV Loch Seaforth would be faster, greener and more reliable than the MV Isle of Lewis.
It is due to enter service in September and will be able to take 700 passengers, 143 cars or 20 commercial vehicles.