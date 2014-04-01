Barra teacher who called favourites 'groupies' struck off
- Published
A teacher accused of favouring some pupils over others, failing in her class work and being aggressive towards staff has been struck off.
Janice Ross, 49, taught English at Castlebay School on Barra.
A hearing heard she called her favourite pupils "groupies" and humiliated those she did not like.
The General Teaching Council for Scotland (GTCS) said she failed to manage her class or indentify child protection concerns.
Ms Ross denied the allegations related to her time at the high school between January 2007 and August 2010.
Evidence at the hearing included her failing to alert the school to a pupil who had left the island with her 24-year-old boyfriend.
Ms Ross also drove pupils in a car when she did not have a full driving licence and had no insurance.
The hearing was told she would make "snide remarks" in her class about another teacher.
Another member of staff said Ms Ross was aggressive towards her and challenged her about her private school education.
Ms Ross cannot apply to re-register as a teacher for two years.
The GTCS has referred her case to Scottish ministers to decide whether or not she should be barred from working with children.
Ms Ross has the right to appeal.