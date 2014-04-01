Contractor appointed for £14.6m Caol building project
Highland Council has appointed Kier Construction to build a new school campus and community centre in Caol, near Fort William.
The campus will have an eight-classroom school to replace Caol Primary.
It will also have a six-classroom building for Fort William and Lochyside Roman Catholic primary schools, which are being merged.
The new community centre will include a public library, youth centre and the village's Room 13 youth cafe.
The £14.6m project involves the demolition of the existing Caol Primary School and community centre.
Alasdair Christie, chairman of Highland Council's education, children and adult committee said: "This is another major investment as we strive to provide our communities with a learning environment fit for the 21st Century."
Brian McQuade, managing director of Kier Construction's Scottish business, said the project would create work and business in the area.