BBC News

Contractor appointed for £14.6m Caol building project

Published
image sourceHighland council
image captionAn artist's impression of the new Caol Primary School

Highland Council has appointed Kier Construction to build a new school campus and community centre in Caol, near Fort William.

The campus will have an eight-classroom school to replace Caol Primary.

It will also have a six-classroom building for Fort William and Lochyside Roman Catholic primary schools, which are being merged.

The new community centre will include a public library, youth centre and the village's Room 13 youth cafe.

The £14.6m project involves the demolition of the existing Caol Primary School and community centre.

image sourceHighland Council
image captionAn impression of the interior of the primary school

Alasdair Christie, chairman of Highland Council's education, children and adult committee said: "This is another major investment as we strive to provide our communities with a learning environment fit for the 21st Century."

Brian McQuade, managing director of Kier Construction's Scottish business, said the project would create work and business in the area.

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.