Cabers ready for world record tossing bid in Inverness
- Published
Two hundred cabers have been made in preparation for a simultaneous caber tossing world record attempt in Inverness on Friday.
The bid will be made during the Masters World Championships in the city's Bught Park.
Dubbed the Tomatin Toss, the games' competitors and others will seek to break a record set in Canada.
Fifty two cabers were tossed at Canada's Fergus Ontario Highland Games.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.