Funding agreed for UK's largest community wind farm
- Published
A £15m funding package has been agreed to build the largest community-owned wind farm in the UK.
Community firm Point and Sandwick Power plans to build three turbines on Lewis in the Western Isles capable of generating 9MW of power.
The funding package was agreed with Santander Bank, Highlands and Islands Enterprise, Social Investment Scotland and the Big Lottery Fund.
The wind farm is at Beinn Ghrideag, west of Stornoway.
It is expected to generate £1m a year for local communities.
Point and Sandwick Power is the trading arm of Point and Sandwick Development Trust.
Last year, the wind farm project was awarded £1m from the Big Lottery Fund.
