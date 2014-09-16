Biker dies in Glencoe two-vehicle A82 crash
A 45-year-old motorcyclist has died after a crash involving a four wheel drive vehicle on the A82 near Glencoe.
The collision took place shortly after 12:30 on Monday, close to the Glen Etive junction.
A man and a woman in the 4x4 were taken to hospital in Fort William, but were not seriously hurt.
Police Scotland have appealed for drivers who were travelling on the route at around the time of the incident to come forward.
