Driver dies following crash on A9 near Berriedale Braes
The driver of an HGV that crashed on the A9 near the Berriedale Braes late on Thursday night has died.
The 41-year-old man has not been named by police at this stage.
The incident delayed the delivery of Scottish independence referendum vote ballot boxes from the far north to a count in Dingwall.
The crash happened at about 23:18 and closed the road for several hours. One lane of the A9 at the scene of the accident has reopened.
Some ballot boxes from polling places in the far north were taken to Dingwall by a long diversion via Melvich.
The Highland Council declaration at 08:15 was the last to be made.
