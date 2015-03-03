Cargo ship Lysblink Seaways to be towed to Greenock
A cargo ship that ran aground in the north west Highlands is to be towed to Inchgreen in Greenock for repairs.
The Lysblink Seaways, which was carrying paper from Belfast to Norway, ran aground near Ardnamurchan Point last month.
It was later refloated and anchored in Scallastle Bay in the Sound of Mull.
The Maritime and Coastguard Agency said work to tow the vessel down the west coast to Inverclyde could start on Wednesday.
The 394ft-long (120m) Lysblink Seaways got into difficulty at Kilchoan at about 01:50 on Wednesday 18 February.
More than 150 tonnes of fuel oil was removed from the ship to prevent the risk of a spill in the rough seas while it was at anchor.