Permission sought for 12 turbines south of Inverness

A 12-turbine wind farm has been proposed for a site next to a 33-turbine project already being constructed south of Inverness.
Developer RES has submitted a planning application to Highland Council for Aberarder Wind Farm.
In 2010, RES secured approval for the 33-turbine Dunmaglass Wind Farm about 20 miles (32km) from Inverness. SSE is now developing the site.
Conservationists had opposed the scheme.
Ornithologist Roy Dennis and biologist Dr David Bellamy joined campaigns opposed to the project on the site in the Monadhliath hills.
The Cairngorms National Park Authority and John Muir Trust were also against the scheme, which was given planning permission by the Scottish government.
