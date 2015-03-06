Gaelic drama Bannan takes on Sherlock and Shetland
- Published
New Gaelic drama Bannan has been shortlisted alongside Sherlock and Shetland in the drama series award at this year's Celtic Media Festival.
BBC Alba's Bannan is the first Gaelic drama to be made since Machair in the 1990s and is filmed on the Isle of Skye.
The full list of nominees in the various award categories at the festival was announced earlier.
The festival will be held in Inverness from 22-24 April.
BBC One's Sherlock stars Benedict Cumberbatch as the famous fictional sleuth.
Douglas Henshall plays the lead role of DI Jimmy Perez in BBC Scotland's crime drama Shetland.
Around the BBC
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.