Image caption A graphic showing climbing walls inside the former church

A former church in Fort William could be turned into a climbing centre if £40,000 can be raised by Wednesday.

Three Wise Monkeys Climbing, the business behind the project, plans to convert Macintosh Memorial Church near the town's High Street.

It has already managed to raise £30,000 in 23 days through a crowdfunding appeal. However, the appeal reaches its deadline at 17:00 on Wednesday.

If the funding bid is successful, the centre will be opened in stages.

A bouldering wall would be created first, followed by a cafe, then a roped climbing wall and extra bouldering wall training room.