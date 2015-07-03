Highlands & Islands

New police appeal after woman assaulted in Inverness

  • 3 July 2015

Police have made a fresh appeal for witnesses following an assault on a woman in Inverness last month.

The incident happened on Damfield Road at about 14:10 on 8 June while the woman was walking towards Old Edinburgh Road.

Police want to trace a man described as being about 50-years-old, 6ft tall, of slim build and with grey shoulder length hair and a distinctive grey beard.

He was wearing a dark knee-length coat.

The man was last seen in the area of Old Hilton Hospital, which is now residential flats, on Damfield Road.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites