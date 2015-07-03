Police have made a fresh appeal for witnesses following an assault on a woman in Inverness last month.

The incident happened on Damfield Road at about 14:10 on 8 June while the woman was walking towards Old Edinburgh Road.

Police want to trace a man described as being about 50-years-old, 6ft tall, of slim build and with grey shoulder length hair and a distinctive grey beard.

He was wearing a dark knee-length coat.

The man was last seen in the area of Old Hilton Hospital, which is now residential flats, on Damfield Road.