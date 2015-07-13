Police appeal after man assaulted in Muir of Ord
Police have appealed for information after a man was assaulted by one of two men who approached him in Muir of Ord.
The incident happened sometime between 22:00 and 22:30 on Saturday at an underpass at a railway bridge near Fairbuir Road.
The man who carried out the assault was described as being more than 6ft tall, of medium build with heavy stubble and was wearing a grey hooded top.
The other man was about 5ft 10ins tall and also wearing a grey top.
