Police appeal after man assaulted in Muir of Ord

Police have appealed for information after a man was assaulted by one of two men who approached him in Muir of Ord.

The incident happened sometime between 22:00 and 22:30 on Saturday at an underpass at a railway bridge near Fairbuir Road.

The man who carried out the assault was described as being more than 6ft tall, of medium build with heavy stubble and was wearing a grey hooded top.

The other man was about 5ft 10ins tall and also wearing a grey top.

