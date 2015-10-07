Inverness wheelie bins 'spoiling city centre', says Highland Council
Highland Council is examining the rise in the number of wheelie bins on streets in Inverness city centre.
Environmental health officer Gregor MacCormick said members of the public and councillors were concerned that there were too many.
He added the situation was "increasingly considered" to be spoiling the city centre.
The local authority has asked businesses and individuals for their views on the matter.
Mr MacCormick said: "The numbers and position of bins have expanded in recent years partly due recycling requirements.
"Commercial waste is disposed of by private operators as well as the local authority.
"The problems caused by waste permanently stored on our streets cuts across all service providers - as waste can attract vermin, causes litter and obstruction issues for people with mobility difficulties."