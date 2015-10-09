Hunters visiting Caithness urged to avoid protected geese
Scottish Natural Heritage (SNH) has urged wildfowl hunters to avoid shooting legally-protected geese.
Parts of Caithness attract Greenland white-fronted geese, a bird illegal to kill in Scotland.
The world population of the birds has been declining since 1999, falling from 36,000 to 20,000.
They breed in Greenland and migrate via Iceland to winter in Ireland and Scotland, where many feed around Broubster and lochs Mey and Heilen.
Occasionally the birds mix with flocks of pink-footed and greylag geese, two species which can be legally hunted in Scotland.
Ian Sargent, SNH Caithness area officer, said: "Some wildfowlers who come to Caithness to shoot may not know that there are white-fronted geese here, so it's important that landowners who lease shooting to visitors pass this information on.
"Most wildfowlers know the legislation and carry out their sport in a safe and responsible manner.
"But there have been reports of Greenland white-fronted geese being shot illegally. So we advise shooters that if they're in doubt, don't shoot."
Mr Sargent said visiting hunters should use a local guide to better help them avoid shooting the wrong geese.
Insp Mike Middlehurst, Police Scotland wildlife crime officer for the Highlands and Islands, added: "It is prudent to remind wildfowlers of the legislation regarding the use of lead shot over wetlands and that they comply with the Codes of Good Shooting Practice circulated by various shooting organisations.
"Over the coming season wildlife officers will be visiting popular wildfowling areas in the north to educate and advise wildfowlers."