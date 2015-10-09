Dounreay to be subject of PhD research project

Construction of DFRDSRL
The first of Dounreay's buildings were constructed in the 1950s

A student has been appointed to examine the impact of the Dounreay nuclear complex on the north of Scotland in a new academic research project.

Linda Ross, from Tain, has secured the three-year PhD studentship.

She will look at what effects the experimental nuclear power site has had on nearby Thurso and surrounding areas.

Established in the 1950s, Dounreay's buildings - including its landmark sphere - are being demolished and the site cleaned up.

The PhD is a collaborative doctoral partnership between Historic Environment Scotland and the University of the Highlands and Islands.

