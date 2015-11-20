Snowfalls and icy conditions as cold snap arrives in UK
Snow has been falling in some parts of the UK with roads closed and drivers urged to extra care on icy routes.
On Friday, the Met Office updated a yellow "be aware" warning to cover most of the country.
In Aberdeenshire, heavy snow closed the A93 Braemar to Spittal of Glenshee road and the A939 Cockbridge to Tommintoul.
Traffic Scotland warned drivers of difficult conditions and North Yorkshire Police tweeted that snow was "falling and settling".
There have also been some snowfalls in Wales and as far south as Eastbourne, East Sussex, with downland at Beachy Head seeing a light dusting on Saturday morning.
Forecasters had also warned of icy stretches forming on untreated roads and pavements and the potential for blizzards in gale-force winds affecting upland areas.
Snow was largely unexpected for Saturday night but there was an ice risk for Sunday morning as a result of the night's frosty conditions.
The Met Office said Sunday would be another cold but sunny day and added that there will be further showers on the coastal areas throughout the day.
A spokesman said: "It will still be cold tomorrow but perhaps not as cold as it feels on Saturday because the winds will be just that little bit lighter."