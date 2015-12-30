Missing mother and children found

A woman and her three children who went missing from Inverness have been found safe and well.

Kelly Maclean, 32, had last been seen in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Her children Lee, aged 12, Dean,11, and five-year-old Kelsey had also not been seen since.

Officers said they were concerned for Ms Maclean's welfare and had urged anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact them.