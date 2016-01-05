Light show: Aurora borealis pictured from Thurso

Karen Munro, who regularly films and photographs astronomical events near her home in Caithness, has released her latest images of the aurora borealis.
She captured the images from in and around Thurso overnight on Hogmanay into New Year's Day.
Ms Munro said: "Myself and many others around Scotland were treated to Nature's finest lights display as we took in 2016."
I shunned all the parties and instead headed out with the camera. In my book it beats fireworks any day," she added.

