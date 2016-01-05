Light show: Aurora borealis pictured from Thurso

Light show: Aurora borealis pictured from ThursoPublished5 January 2016Shareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, Karen Munro, who regularly films and photographs astronomical events near her home in Caithness, has released her latest images of the aurora borealis.Image caption, She captured the images from in and around Thurso overnight on Hogmanay into New Year's Day.Image caption, Ms Munro said: "Myself and many others around Scotland were treated to Nature's finest lights display as we took in 2016."Image caption, I shunned all the parties and instead headed out with the camera. In my book it beats fireworks any day," she added.More on this storyAurora captured from living roomPublished28 August 2015Aurora over Scotland seen from spacePublished12 February 2015