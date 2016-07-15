Image copyright Thinkstock

Two families of Syrian refugees have been settled into homes in Stornoway on Lewis.

Western Isles Council - Comhairle nan Eilean Siar - found accommodation for the eight people as part of a UK government-funded scheme.

The families are related and include young children.

The resettlement scheme was set up in response to the war in Syria and offers homes to refugees in Scotland and the rest of the UK.

The comhairle is among Scottish local authorities to provide accommodation.

The families are the first to be settled in the Western Isles.