Image caption The last structures of the old school were pulled down on Saturday morning

One of the biggest demolition projects in Inverness in years has reached its final stages.

The former Inverness Royal Academy building in the city's Culduthel area has been pulled down.

Demolition work started late last year following the opening of a new £34m school nearby. The new 1,420-pupil capacity site is the largest school in the Highlands.

The last structures of the former academy were pulled down on Saturday.

Piles of steel work and rubble will now have to be cleared from the site.

Image caption Demolition workers have been busy on the site since this photo was taken earlier this week