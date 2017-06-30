Police have appealed for information after a man was found with serious head injuries in Lochinver in the Highlands.

He was first taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness before being transferred to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary because of the seriousness of his injuries.

Police Scotland said the man was found inside a commercial property on Tuesday evening.

Det Insp Scott Macdonald said it was not known how he was injured and appealed for help from the public.