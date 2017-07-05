Remand prisoner from Western Isles dies in Barlinnie
- 5 July 2017
A 49-year-old man from the Western Isles has died while in custody at Barlinnie Prison in Glasgow.
Andrew Lorne MacDougall, who was from Benbecula but had been living on South Uist, was remanded at Lochmaddy Sheriff Court two weeks ago.
He had previously pleaded guilty to making a nuisance call to an alcohol misuse worker.
The Scottish Prison Service said next of kin had been informed and a report would be sent to the procurator fiscal.