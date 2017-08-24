Image caption Leverburgh lifeboat crew is helping with the search effort

The body of a 73-year-old man who had earlier been reported missing has been found in a loch in the Western Isles.

The RNLI and Maritime and Coastguard Agency helped police in making searches on the Isle of Berneray, North Uist, for the man on Thursday.

Police Scotland said he was found in a loch on the island.

Western Isles Area Commander Ch Insp Gordon MacLeod said: "Our thoughts at this difficult time are with the family and friends of the man who sadly died."

He added: "I would also like to thank members of the public and other services for their assistance during the search and rescue operation.

"Our enquiries are ongoing although there does not appear to be any suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal in due course."

It was earlier reported that the searches were being made for a missing woman.