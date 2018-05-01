A man who hit his partner with his fists, and a bottle until the glass broke, in an attack at her Inverness home has been jailed for 18 months.

Michael Budge, 30, from Orkney, has also been banned from approaching Dana Craigie for the next three years.

Sheriff Margaret Neilson imposed the non-harassment order when she sentenced Budge at Inverness Sheriff Court.

The assault on 24 January was the third time since May 2013 he had attacked Ms Craigie, the court heard.

Her son alerted police to the most recent of the assaults, which involved Ms Craigie's face being repeatedly struck.

Budge, who had been drinking, tried to flee the scene in Ms Craigie's car.

The court heard that he crashed the car into a fence, gates and a street light before hitting a shed and then a stone wall.

Budge admitted assault to severe injury, driving dangerously and while almost four times the legal alcohol limit.