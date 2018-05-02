Image copyright Getty Images

Poppy Scotland's most northerly support group is taking part in the charity's nation-wide 1918 Poppy Pledge.

Poppy Ness Scotland helps veterans, including men and women suffering from mental health illnesses, across the north of Scotland.

Its Inverness premises are also used by the charity Combat Stress.

Poppy Ness Scotland is bringing together veterans who served in World War Two and conflicts and on operations since to raise money for the pledge.

The initiative was launched to mark the centenary of World War One.