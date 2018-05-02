Two walkers have been rescued in separate incidents in Scotland's hills.

One of the hillwalkers was injured on Ben More, near Crianlarich, on Tuesday and spent the night on the hill before being found on Wednesday morning.

Ochils Mountain Rescue Team, one of three MRTs involved in the search for the walker, said weather conditions overnight were "horrendous".

Also on Tuesday, a woman was helped to safety by Cairngorm MRT after getting lost on Braeriach in the Cairngorms.

In the Ben More rescue, Killin MRT called on Ochils and Lomond MRT for assistance in its search for the injured walker, who was airlifted to hospital.