Leverburgh RNLI's new lifeboat enters service
- 2 May 2018
Leverburgh RNLI's new £2.2m lifeboat has entered service.
The station on Harris, in the Western Isles, had been using a Mersey class boat.
Its new boat, called RNLB Stella and Humfrey Berkeley 13-25, is a Shannon class, the RNLI's most agile and manoeuvrable all-weather lifeboat.
Shannon class boats are propelled by water jets instead of propellers. Leverburgh's boat was constructed in Poole in Dorset.