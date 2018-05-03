A 42-year-old woman rescued from a river near Loch Ness has died.

The alarm was raised when the woman was spotted in the River Moriston, near Invermoriston, just before 13:30.

A major rescue operation was launched with Police Scotland, firefighters, Loch Ness RNLI and local coastguard all involved.

The woman was flown to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness where she later died. Her next of kin has been informed.

Insp Murdo Macleod said: "Our thoughts are with the woman's family and friends at this sad time.

"There are no suspicious circumstances but I would ask anyone who witnessed the incident and hasn't yet spoken to an officer to call."

A spokeswoman for Loch Ness RNLI said: "The team wish to extend their heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the casualty."

The River Moriston runs into Loch Ness.