Two injured in car crash on near Lochs on Lewis
- 4 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Two people were taken to hospital following a car crash on Lewis in the Western Isles on Thursday night.
Firefighters used cutting gear to free the casualties from the wreckage of the one-vehicle accident.
The crash happened about a mile and half south of the Lochs service station at about 18:45.
The two people were believed to have not been seriously injured.