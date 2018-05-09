Image copyright Shaun Allan family Image caption Shaun Allan was a passenger in the car that crashed near Farr

A 26-year-old man has died in a car crash in the Highlands.

Police Scotland said Shaun Allan was a passenger in the Ford Focus RS which came off the B851 Inverness to Fort Augustus road near Farr.

The driver was seriously injured and has been taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness for treatment.

Emergency services were alerted to the accident just before 07:00. The road at the scene was closed for several hours to allow for a police investigation.

Mr Allan was from the Inverness area.

Image copyright PETER JOLLY NORTHPIX Image caption The driver of the car was seriously injured

Sgt Donnie Mackinnon, of Police Scotland, said: "Our thoughts are with Mr Allans's family and friends at this time.

"We are continuing our enquiries into the collision and I would ask any witnesses who have not yet spoken to officers to get in touch.

"We would ask that anybody who saw the vehicle - an orange Ford Focus - on the B851 before the collision gets in touch on 101, quoting incident 486 of 9 May."