Some Highland taxi firms want the pass mark for the region-wide section of knowledge tests which drivers must sit for a taxi licence to be lowered.

Highland Council's test is in two sections, with one covering Highland-wide matters and the other posing questions on a driver's local area.

The pass mark for both sections of the test is 85%.

But the operators say satellite navigation technology now provides drivers with roads information.

They have also raised concerns about the 85% pass mark being a disincentive to new recruits.

Pass marks of 60% and 75% have been suggested for the Highland-wide element of the test.

The test was among issues raised at recent meetings held in Dingwall, Fort William, Inverness and Wick between the council and taxi operators.

Highland Licensing Committee has been asked to consider the request to lower the pass mark.