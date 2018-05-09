Image copyright Starz Image caption The Battle of Culloden is a feature of Diana Gabaldon's Outlander story

The National Trust for Scotland (NTS) has sought a licence allowing it to extend the opening hours of its Culloden Battlefield Visitor Centre.

The building is on the site of the 1746 battle between forces loyal to Bonnie Prince Charlie and a government army.

The centre is open for longer during the traditional spring/summer tourist season but NTS wants to offer a "year-round" service.

It said the popularity of Outlander was partly behind the move.

The Battle of Culloden, near Inverness, is a feature of Diana Gabaldon's Outlander books and the TV series about Claire Randall, a World War Two nurse swept back in time from 1945 to 18th Century Scotland.

Fans of the books and drama have been flocking to the battlefield, which has also seen increased visits due to a rise in the trust's membership.

NTS has applied to Highland Licensing Board for a variation to the visitor centre's licence.

Katey Boal, property manager at Culloden, said: "Tourism in the Highlands is changing.

"Our visitors are no longer tied to a traditional season and we in the National Trust for Scotland are offering a year-round service at our properties in the area."