Aardman Animation's Morph tours Western Isles
Morph, a clay figure who first appeared on TV more than 40 years ago, has been taken on a tour of the Outer Hebrides.
Animator Peter Lord, who co-created the character with David Sproxton for BBC children's series Take Hart, has been photographing Morph on the isles.
The "grand tour" has included visits to Eriskay, Scarista on Harris and the ancient Calanais Standing Stones and Arnol Blackhouses on Lewis.
Morph's first appeared on TV in February 1977.
Morph also later appeared in another children's TV art show SMart, which ran between the mid 1990s and early 2000s.
The clay figure continues to be a major character of Bristol-based Aardman Animations, which Lord helped to co-found.
Aardman's other creations include Wallace and Gromit and Shaun the Sheep.
Lord, who is on a holiday in the Western Isles has been posting his pictures of Morph on social media.